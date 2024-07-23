Fetch.ai Price Reaches $1.38 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $113.56 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00002043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00047658 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00014886 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009329 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

