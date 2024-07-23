First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.64

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.64 and last traded at $39.64, with a volume of 13965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

First Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.03.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.12 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 20.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Bancorp

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,015 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $30,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,648.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,078,000 after buying an additional 595,695 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 77.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,041,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,613,000 after purchasing an additional 455,406 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,720,000. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $4,071,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,418,000 after purchasing an additional 112,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

