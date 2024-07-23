First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Stephens

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stephens from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.80. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.10 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sally Pope Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $27,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 943,371 shares in the company, valued at $26,216,280.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sally Pope Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,743 shares of company stock worth $199,526 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 52.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 42,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 18,513 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 11,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

