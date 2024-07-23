First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FPF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.34. 117,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,508. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $18.49.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

