Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.38

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.38 and last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 16832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

FSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $621.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 364.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 190,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 149,424 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,150,000. 46.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

