Flex (FLEX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Flex to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. On average, analysts expect Flex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average of $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. Flex has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $34.12.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

In other news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $6,492,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,544,116.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $6,492,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,544,116.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $418,261.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,744.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,542 shares of company stock worth $25,147,972. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

