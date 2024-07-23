Gaimin (GMRX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $803,815.51

Gaimin (GMRX) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, Gaimin has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Gaimin has a market capitalization of $14.26 million and $803,815.51 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gaimin token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gaimin Token Profile

Gaimin launched on February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio.

Gaimin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00233922 USD and is up 3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $772,552.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

