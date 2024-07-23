genedrive (LON:GDR) Shares Up 13.6%

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report) shares rose 13.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.35 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.35 ($0.06). Approximately 28,617,904 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 13,039,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.83 ($0.05).

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The company has a market capitalization of £6.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.63 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.12.

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, a rapid thermocycler and signal detection system and semi- automated system used forqualitative in vitro molecular diagnostic tests; and Genedrive CYP2C19 ID Kit, a point-of-care test for rapid CYP2C19 genotyping in time-critical emergency care settings.

