General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Stock Up 2.3 %

GE stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,347,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,085,089. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.32. The company has a market capitalization of $178.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

