Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Gap Up to $6.32

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.32, but opened at $6.76. Genius Sports shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 1,836,385 shares trading hands.

GENI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $119.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 40.0% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

