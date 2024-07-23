Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,301,624,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,632,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,404,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,147 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,764,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,887 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,497,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,441,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.26. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

