Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.80

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 191264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $655.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $198.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,359,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after buying an additional 60,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,356,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,458,000 after acquiring an additional 192,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,413,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,870,000 after acquiring an additional 48,760 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,996,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,223,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 186,653 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

