GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,740 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in GSK by 69.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Down 1.4 %

GSK stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.84. 3,470,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.43. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSK

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.