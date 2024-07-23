HC Wainwright Increases Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Price Target to $10.00

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 119.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.56. 12,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,342. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($2.16). The business had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. Research analysts predict that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Erin Parsons bought 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,668.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,791 shares of company stock valued at $48,764. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Kiora Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.5% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned about 8.76% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

Featured Stories

