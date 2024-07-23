Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.91 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Up 1.9 %

HCSG opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $862.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.53. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

