Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $296.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.00 million. On average, analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of HLX stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.26 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $30,043.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,975.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 7,521 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $86,792.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,471,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,219,136.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $30,043.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,133 shares in the company, valued at $441,975.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 164,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,544 over the last ninety days. 6.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

