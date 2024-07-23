Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $296.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.00 million. On average, analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance
Shares of HLX stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.26 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.
