Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $153.52 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.20 or 0.00006405 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $153.52 million and approximately $24,920.73 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,971.75 or 0.99972967 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011474 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00075948 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.15052073 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $13,064.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

