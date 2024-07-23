Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TFII traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.73. 29,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,275. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.21. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.91 and a twelve month high of $162.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56.

TFI International Announces Dividend

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.15). TFI International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from $178.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TFII

About TFI International

(Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.