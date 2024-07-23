Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $4.68 on Monday, reaching $335.97. 1,733,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,133. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $312.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.21 and a 12 month high of $338.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. Amgen’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.63.

View Our Latest Report on AMGN

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.