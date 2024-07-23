Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 12,410 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 22,981.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,739,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,442,000 after acquiring an additional 41,680 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,994,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,195,000 after buying an additional 445,444 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,047,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,534,000 after buying an additional 295,301 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,783,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,283,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,625,000 after purchasing an additional 258,272 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.64.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

TRI stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.58. 368,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,621. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $117.46 and a 1-year high of $176.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

