Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 18,170 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Free Report) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.12% of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TWM stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.30. 1,992,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558,329. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $18.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47.

About ProShares UltraShort Russell2000

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.