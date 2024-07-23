Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNKB. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

LINKBANCORP Stock Performance

Shares of LINKBANCORP stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 95,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,071. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $273.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 0.57.

LINKBANCORP Dividend Announcement

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). LINKBANCORP had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.19 million. Analysts forecast that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. LINKBANCORP’s payout ratio is -115.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Samuel sold 197,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $1,678,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Samuel sold 197,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $1,678,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mona D. Albertine sold 9,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $59,084.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,551 shares of company stock valued at $174,710. 35.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

LINKBANCORP Profile

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

