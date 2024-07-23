Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $3.29 Million Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of DXP Enterprises worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 59.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the first quarter worth $244,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

DXPE stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.05. 83,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.68. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $412.64 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DXP Enterprises news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $192,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 621,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,936,677.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

