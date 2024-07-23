Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROST. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Ross Stores by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,001 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,916,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,243,740,000 after purchasing an additional 346,474 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.93. 404,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,473. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $153.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROST

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.