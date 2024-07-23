Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $793,000 Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

DELL traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,476,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,976,239. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.62.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at $105,878,466.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at $105,878,466.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.