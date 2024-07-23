Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,200 Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,885,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,901.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 150,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after buying an additional 142,863 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,816,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 352,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,299,000 after buying an additional 103,780 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $285.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,797. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $188.71 and a 1-year high of $288.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.41 and a 200 day moving average of $254.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.50.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

