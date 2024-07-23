Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,200 Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,885,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,901.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 150,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after buying an additional 142,863 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,816,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 352,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,299,000 after buying an additional 103,780 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright
In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.4 %
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.
Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on CW
Curtiss-Wright Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Curtiss-Wright
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Stock Blooms After Investor Day Optimism
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Leading Beverage Company’s Stock Bubbles Higher: Rally Ahead
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Can This Meme Stock Stage One Last Rally?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.