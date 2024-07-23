Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 448,303 PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 448,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.11% of PlayAGS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 200,052 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 212,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.44. 306,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,424. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. PlayAGS Inc has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $451.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.29 and a beta of 2.45.

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. PlayAGS had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $95.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGS. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on PlayAGS in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PlayAGS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

