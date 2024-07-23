Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 999 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,187 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $16.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,926.32. 66,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,449. The stock has a market cap of $133.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,886.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,679.15. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,733.04 and a 52-week high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4,700.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 price target (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,994.96.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

