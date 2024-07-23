Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 18,409 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,409 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in TC Energy by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,677,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,174,931,000 after buying an additional 10,654,993 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in TC Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,161,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,155,419,000 after buying an additional 5,822,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,057,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,650,505,000 after buying an additional 653,031 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in TC Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,412,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,461,583,000 after buying an additional 181,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,980,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,132,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

TRP stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.29. 424,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.85%.

TC Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.