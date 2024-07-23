Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $2.42 Million Position in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 343,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Tile Shop as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tile Shop by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 620,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,298,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 373,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Tile Shop by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the first quarter worth $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

TTSH stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.43. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75.

Insider Activity at Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 2.52%.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,058,446 shares in the company, valued at $40,652,172.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 889,828 shares of company stock worth $5,994,336. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

