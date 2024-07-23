Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

Align Technology stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $250.07. The company had a trading volume of 86,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,779. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.00.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

