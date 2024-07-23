Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBX. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 266.6% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 98,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 71,419 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Dropbox by 64.0% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 75,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 29,436 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 18.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,279,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,664,000 after buying an additional 517,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,379,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,323,000 after buying an additional 105,250 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 51.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 78,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 26,417 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $70,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,995 shares in the company, valued at $13,971,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $70,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 591,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,971,082. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $159,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,337.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,536 shares of company stock worth $6,665,491 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $23.59. 554,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100,264. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

