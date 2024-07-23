HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised HomeStreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HomeStreet

HomeStreet Price Performance

NASDAQ HMST opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $254.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.38.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 2,222.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.