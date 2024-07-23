Horizen Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $179.28 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $11.76 or 0.00017441 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $179.28 million and approximately $17.51 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00046623 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00038020 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

