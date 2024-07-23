Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.28

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 17588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $676.80 million, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.90 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 8.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1,656.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 41,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 969.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading

