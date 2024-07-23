ICON Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded up 4% against the US dollar. ICON has a market cap of $164.95 million and $14.72 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,009,279,535 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

