Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.10.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ITW opened at $245.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.66. The company has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $1,147,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,144 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 78.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after buying an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.