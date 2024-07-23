Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Immuneering from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Shares of Immuneering stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.61.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Immuneering will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.
