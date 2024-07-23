Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Immuneering from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Immuneering

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Immuneering Trading Up 8.1 %

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Immuneering stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Immuneering Co. ( NASDAQ:IMRX Free Report ) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of Immuneering worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Immuneering stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.61.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Immuneering will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immuneering Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.