Insider Buying: NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Major Shareholder Purchases 542,517 Shares of Stock

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yumei Liu acquired 542,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $797,499.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 626,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,414.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NuZee Stock Performance

NUZE traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. NuZee, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter. NuZee had a negative return on equity of 537.84% and a negative net margin of 247.67%. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuZee

About NuZee

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NuZee stock. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NuZee, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NUZE Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 117,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 9.20% of NuZee as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

NuZee, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and sells single-serve pour-over coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company sells its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, DRIPKIT, and Stone Brewing brand names.

