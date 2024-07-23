Insider Selling: Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Insider Sells 1,873 Shares of Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) insider Rajeev Saggar sold 1,873 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $20,846.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,701.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Liquidia Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of LQDA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 786,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,703. Liquidia Co. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $868.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.32.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 674.42% and a negative return on equity of 177.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. DMC Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Liquidia in the first quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $30,311,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Liquidia in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

