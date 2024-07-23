InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

InspireMD Trading Up 2.2 %

InspireMD stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. InspireMD has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 350.35% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that InspireMD will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InspireMD

InspireMD Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSPR. Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its stake in InspireMD by 266.4% in the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,513,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,579 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InspireMD during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in InspireMD during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

