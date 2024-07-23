Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$255.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$250.00 to C$255.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s previous close.

IFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$264.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$248.90.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

IFC traded up C$1.10 on Tuesday, reaching C$243.65. The company had a trading volume of 32,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$188.22 and a 1 year high of C$244.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$229.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$222.81.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.33 billion. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 14.6728435 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total value of C$501,861.80. In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total value of C$2,295,607.00. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total value of C$501,861.80. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,377,706 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

