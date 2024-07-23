Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Trading 7.5% Higher

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.72. 115,323 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 36,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Intermap Technologies Trading Up 10.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$31.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.26 million for the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial intelligence company, provides various geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers core digital map products comprising digital surface model, a digital elevation model that measures the top surface of the earth and objects located on it; digital terrain model, provides a geometrically correct reference frame over which other data layers, such as aerial photography and other types of images; multi-frequency orthorectified radar imagery, offers terrain features, including roads, trees, and buildings for other mapping applications; and NEXTMap One, offers a precision, 3D geospatial data at an unprecedented 1-meter resolution.

