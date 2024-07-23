International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $183.69 and last traded at $183.72. 405,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,378,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,365,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,301,000 after purchasing an additional 75,161 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 308,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

