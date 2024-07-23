International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Receives $28.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

IGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

NYSE IGT opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. International Game Technology has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.98.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGT. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the second quarter worth $44,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $8,850,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1,633.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 178.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 156.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

