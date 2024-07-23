Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $649,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,709 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $649,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,441 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.74.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG traded down $4.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $456.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.65, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $468.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $423.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

