Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $495.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $438.74.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.3 %

ISRG stock opened at $461.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.56 billion, a PE ratio of 83.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $468.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $423.65 and its 200-day moving average is $395.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,441 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

