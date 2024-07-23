Invesco LLC Has $214,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Invesco LLC lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,109 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in Verizon Communications by 627.8% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.89. The company had a trading volume of 25,241,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,927,156. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $163.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.68.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

