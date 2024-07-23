Invesco LLC Sells 1,616 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Invesco LLC lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,587,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,981,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.1 %

EW stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.03. 2,633,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,813. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.17 and its 200-day moving average is $87.02. The company has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

