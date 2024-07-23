Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPLV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,721. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $67.88.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

